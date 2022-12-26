Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Economic Af­fairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said on Sun­day that in January 2023, Pakistan Muslim League (N) will form its government in Punjab, while Mu­hammad Nawaz Sharif would soon return to Pakistan and N-League would also win with a huge major­ity in the upcoming general elec­tions.

He expressed these views while addressing a public meeting in his constituency Union Council 147 Tajpura on Sunday and later talking to the media persons. Sar­dar Ayaz Sadiq said that when the electricity problem was very seri­ous in Tajpura, our party was in op­position, but we solved the problem here immediately and more than hundred transformers were in­stalled in this area. He said that our effort has been to spend the devel­opment funds keeping in mind the basic needs of the people. He said, “Today is Christmas, and the birth­day of founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as well as of our leader Nawaz Sharif, which is very important for us. We need to follow the orders of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. I offer my heartfelt greetings to the Chris­tian community on the occasion of Christmas and hope that the minority community will actively participate in the development of the country.

Ayaz Sadiq said that if Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jin­nah had not been born Pakistan would not have been formed. “To­day we are living in a free and inde­pendent country due to the selfless leadership of the founder of Paki­stan Quaid-l-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the sacrifices made by our elders for the establish­ment of Pakistan.” He said that at present Modi government in India had made it impossible for the mi­norities to live especially Muslims were being subjected to the worst atrocities. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would re­turn home soon to pull the coun­try out of pre­vailing crises, he said and asserted, “Our leaders are carrying forward the traditions of the founder of Pakistan and they know how to respect others while Imran Khan has always done nega­tive politics and called his oppo­nents by bad names.”

He said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif led the country on the path to develop­ment in every period of his govern­ment and made Pakistan invincible by making it a nuclear power, even though at that time then US presi­dent had offered five billion dol­lars to Pakistan but Nawaz Sharif did not accept it and preferred to make the country a nuclear power. He said that when PML-N had com­pleted its tenure in 2018, the GDP growth was around 6 percent, after that when Imran Khan was came in power, he led the country towards ruin. “Similarly, when we left power, Pakistan had a debt of 30 billion dollars, which increased to 60 bil­lion dollars during the 44 months of Imran Khan’s government.” Fed­eral Minister mentioned that then PML-N government had left the power circular debt of Rs 1100 bil­lion, but the PTI government had increased this dept manifolds, and Imran Khan made such an agree­ment with the IMF, which created more economic crisis in the coun­try. At the time when the prices of various goods had to be increased then PTI did not increase these be­cause they had realized that they would soon be kicked out of the government and the incoming government would have to bear the brunt of it and now the entire nation was suffering along with the incoming government.

He said that Imran Khan was a man who forgets kindness, whoever did him a favor had not remained safe from his evil. The Muslim League (N) had given funds to Shaukat Kha­num along with land and Jahangir Khan Tareen played an important role in forming her Punjab govern­ment. Aleem Khan made countless sacrifices for the PTI, while the former army chief also has a lot of favors on Imran Khan, but these fa­vors were being forgotten and he was saying bad things to everyone. “I will say this to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi that Imran Khan is no one’s friend,” he added. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that at the time when there were floods in the country, Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Shar­if was busy helping the flood vic­tims while Imran Khan was busy in his rallies without caring about the flood victims. He said that in the next general election, Muslim League (N) would win with a huge majority and Imran Khan would not be seen for a long time.

An­swering the media questions on this occasion, Ayaz Sadiq said, “We hope that Muslim League (N) will form its government in Punjab in January and we will hold munici­pal elections in April.” He said that the next general elections would be held at its scheduled time and those looking for early elections should keep their wishes in their hearts. Speaking on the occasion, Muslim League (N) leader and for­mer provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that PML-N always took Pakistan on the path to development and exemplary works were done during its tenure in governments. Developmental schemes for their constituencies were stopped by present govern­ment, but next month when PML-N government would be formed in Punjab too, they would complete these schemes on priority basis.