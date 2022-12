Share:

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Monday he had reached Larkana for marking the 15th death anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Bilawal said that besides speaking about the economic affairs and terrorism, he would remember the message of his late mother on Tuesday. He said he took inspiration from the extraordinary struggle of her mother against dictatorship and extremism.

He also invited people to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to pay homage to the former premier’s legacy.