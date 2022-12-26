Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pa­kistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira stated that the par­ty leaders wanted assem­blies to complete their con­stitutional terms. Speaking to a private TV channel, he said that the people accus­ing others of horse trading in Punjab Assembly should be questioned first, add­ing that PPP always want­ed assemblies to complete their constitutional terms. In response to a question re­garding Lahore High Court’s (LHC) ruling to restore Pun­jab Chief Minister and the Cabinet, the PPP leader ex­pressed regret over the par­ties taking assemblies mat­ters to court. “Many political leaders have reservations over LHC’s ruling to take the matter to next month,” he added. Regarding infla­tion, Kaira said that prices of commodities were increas­ing in the international mar­ket with each passing day, which is directing affecting the country’s local market.