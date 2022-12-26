Share:

ISLAMABAD- President Dr Arif Alvi has advised children to focus on character development, gaining modern knowledge and skills to keep abreast of modern-day challenges.

The president urged the children to follow Quaid-e-Azam’s principles of ‘Unity, Faith and Discipline’ to make Pakistan a strong and prosperous nation. He was addressing an event titled ‘Quaid aur Bachay’ to mark Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s 146th birth anniversary in Islamabad on Sunday. He said youth of the country should strive to make the country great with dedication, commitment and selfless efforts. Arif Alvi said that although our country is facing economic difficulties, we can progress by taking the right decisions at the right time and working with unity and devotion. On the occasion, children paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam through speeches and shed light on different aspects of Quaid’s life and his love for youth and children.

Children with disabilities and students from different schools of Islamabad gave cultural performances and performed medleys, highlighting the cultural diversity of the country and paid rich tribute to the father of the nation.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar, children from various schools of Islamabad, parents and teachers attended the event.