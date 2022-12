Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi phoned the deceased families of the martyred personnels and expressed condolences.

The President talked with the relatives of Hawaldar Muhammad Amir who embraced martyrdom on December 14, Sepoy Nasir Khan who was martyred on December 4, Subedar Qasim Khan who accepted martyrdom on November 26 and Hawaldar Parvish Khan.

He paid tribute to the anguish families and applauded the sacrifices of the brave martyrs.