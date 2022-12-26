Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi has paid homage to the soldiers of Pakistan Army, who were martyred during the clearance operation of security forces in Kahan, Balochistan.

The president, in a statement, prayed for the martyrs and expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed deep grief and sorrow over heart-wrenching news about martyrdom of five soldiers, including an Army Captain, in Balochistan.

He said nations pays its tributes and respects to its heroes, who laid down their lives for the motherland.

The Prime Minister expressed resolve that the perpetrators of terrorism will be brought to justice, saying let there be no mistake about it.