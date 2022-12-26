Share:

Mardan - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) central amir, Siraj-ul-Haq on Sunday said that both Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) are two sides of the same coin, as “both are agents of the global establishment.” Addressing a party meeting, the JI chief said, “These are the people who handed over Kashmir to India and these people put the chains of International Monitory Fund (IMF) and World Bank in the hands of Pakistani people.” JI central deputy amir Rashid Nasim, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter amir and former Senator Prof Ibrahim, provincial general secretary Abdul Wasay, district amir Ghulam Rasool and others also addressed the gathering. Siraj-ul-Haq said that 220 million people are still under the rule of “Jewish agents.” He said that now PTI chief says that we are against former army chief Bajwa. “The nation has not forgotten when Imran Khan used to say that Gen Bajwa is a pro-democratic army chief and stands with PTI, and Army and PTI government are on the same page, etc.”