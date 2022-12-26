Share:

LAHORE - Punjab University on Sunday awarded PhD degrees to five scholars in different subject after approval of their thesis. Ac­cording to details, Mussrat Sarwar D/o Muhammad Sarwar Javed was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Persian af­ter approval of her thesis entitled ‘Edit­ing and Annotation of “Syerul Arefeen” by Jamali Dehlavi With a Preface on Life And Works of The Author’, Asim Ali S/o Anayat Ali in the subject of Urdu after ap­proval of his thesis entitled ‘Mustansar Hussain Tarar’s Non Fiction Prose’, Rabi­ya Nasir D/o Nasir Habib in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Emission Reduction Analysis of Greenhouse Gases Using In­tegrated Energy Modeling of Punjab For Sustainable Development Goals’, Muham­mad Naveed Sial S/o Munir Ahmad in the subject of Political Science after approval of his thesis entitled ‘The Role of Political Parties In Political Development of Paki­stan: A Critical Analysis of The Role of PML(N) 2008-2018’ and Irfan Ashraf S/o Muhammad Ashraf was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Geomatics after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Integrated Multi-Criteria Risk Modeling In Spatial Context of Flooding Hazards’.