LAHORE - Punjab University on Sunday awarded PhD degrees to five scholars in different subject after approval of their thesis. According to details, Mussrat Sarwar D/o Muhammad Sarwar Javed was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Persian after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Editing and Annotation of “Syerul Arefeen” by Jamali Dehlavi With a Preface on Life And Works of The Author’, Asim Ali S/o Anayat Ali in the subject of Urdu after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Mustansar Hussain Tarar’s Non Fiction Prose’, Rabiya Nasir D/o Nasir Habib in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Emission Reduction Analysis of Greenhouse Gases Using Integrated Energy Modeling of Punjab For Sustainable Development Goals’, Muhammad Naveed Sial S/o Munir Ahmad in the subject of Political Science after approval of his thesis entitled ‘The Role of Political Parties In Political Development of Pakistan: A Critical Analysis of The Role of PML(N) 2008-2018’ and Irfan Ashraf S/o Muhammad Ashraf was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Geomatics after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Integrated Multi-Criteria Risk Modeling In Spatial Context of Flooding Hazards’.
Our Staff Reporter
December 26, 2022
