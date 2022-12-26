Share:

MULTAN - Like other parts of the country, the birthday of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was celebrated here Sunday.

Different ceremonies were orga­nized in educational institutions and other offices to mark the day. The educational institutes organized seminars and speech competitions to pay tribute to the great leader of the subcontinent and founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The speakers highlighted the need of following the ideology of the Father of the Nation to bring prosperity in the country. They said that Jinnah was a great leader and he started the fight for an independent country Pakistan and achieved the target. They paid rich tributes to the struggle of Muhammad Ali Jinnah for an independent country for the Muslims of the subcontinent. Meanwhile, Muslim League (N) or­ganized a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the birthday of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the leader of the Mus­lim League-N Nawaz Sharif at Madni Chowk in the constituency PP-215. Ad­dressing the ceremony, PML (N) leader Syed Babar Shah said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made Pakistan after a long struggle and ren­dered eminent sacrifices for this cause