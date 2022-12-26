Share:

SIALKOT - Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jin­nah birthday cake-cutting ceremony was held at the Government Murray Col­lege Sialkot here on Sunday. Deputy Director Colleges Prof. Shams Malik, Princi­pal Government Murray College Sialkot Prof. Dr Mu­hammad Nawaz, President PPLA Prof. Irfan Rauf Butt, Prof. Shahid Chouhan, Prof. Shahbaz Haider, Prof. Qais­er Razzaq and Prof. Nadeem Islam Sulehri participated in the event. The partici­pants appreciated the great services and efforts of the Father of the nation for the Muslims of subcontinent