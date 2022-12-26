Share:

ISLAMABAD - The nation celebrated the 146th birthday of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Moham­mad Ali Jinnah on Sun­day with political lead­ers and others paying their tribute.

The day dawned with special prayers for the security, progress and prosperity of the coun­try. The change of guard ceremony was held at Mazar-e-Quaid in Ka­rachi, during which a smartly turned out con­tingent of Pakistan Mil­itary Academy Kakul assumed the ceremo­nial guard duty from Pakistan Air Force ca­det guards. Major Gen­eral Umar Naseem was the chief guest on the occasion. Sindh Gov­ernor Kamran Tessori, Chief Minister Syed Mu­rad Ali Shah visited the mausoleum to lay a flo­ral wreath and offered their respect and grati­tude to the great leader whose unerring efforts paved the way for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent. Pub­lic and private departments organized a variety of events including seminars, con­ferences, competitions and discussion pro­grams to highlight the messages and vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

The national flag was hoisted on major government buildings throughout the coun­try on the birth anniversary of the Quaid-e-Azam. President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in their separate messages in connection with the birth anni­versary of Quaid-e-Azam, urged the nation to follow the guiding principles of the father of the nation to ensure progress and pros­perity of the country.

Meanwhile, Christian community across Pakistan, like other parts of the world, cel­ebrated the grand festival of Christmas on Sunday showing traditional zeal and enthu­siasm. The festival was marked by the Chris­tian community through arranging differ­ent activities including official gatherings, cake-cutting ceremonies, illuminating hous­es and observing prayers in Churches.

Special cake-cutting ceremonies were ar­ranged at different ministries and depart­ments on Friday which was the working day to share the happiness of the festival with the Christian staff members and acknowl­edge their contributions.

Special services were held in Churches across the country and prayers were offered for peace, progress and prosperity of Paki­stan as well as for the safety of all humanity from natural disasters and diseases.

The main attractions of the Christmas fes­tival included the traditions like decorat­ing the Christmas Tree, the arrival of Santa Clause, offering prayers in churches, sing­ing carols and distributing Christmas gifts which added charm to the festivity.

The main ritual of the Christmas celebra­tion is the decoration of the Christmas tree to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus also known as Father Christmas.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if’s extended greetings of the Christmas to the Christian community of Pakistan and the world. In his message on Sunday, the Prime Minister appreciated the role of Christian community for the establishment and de­velopment of Pakistan. The Prime Minister said on the occasion of the establishment of Pakistan, the leaders of the Christian com­munity voted in favour of Pakistan. He said schools and hospitals established by Chris­tians are still serving the society.

The Prime Minister said the services of the Christian community in various fields including education, health, defence of Paki­stan are unforgettable.

He further said the constitution of Paki­stan guarantees the rights of all non-Muslim Pakistanis, including Christians, as equal cit­izens. He said protection of life and property of all minorities is our Islamic and constitu­tional responsibility.

The Prime Minister said development and prosperity of all sections including women and children belonging to minori­ties is our first priority.