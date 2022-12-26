ISLAMABAD - The nation celebrated the 146th birthday of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on Sunday with political leaders and others paying their tribute.
The day dawned with special prayers for the security, progress and prosperity of the country. The change of guard ceremony was held at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi, during which a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Military Academy Kakul assumed the ceremonial guard duty from Pakistan Air Force cadet guards. Major General Umar Naseem was the chief guest on the occasion. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the mausoleum to lay a floral wreath and offered their respect and gratitude to the great leader whose unerring efforts paved the way for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent. Public and private departments organized a variety of events including seminars, conferences, competitions and discussion programs to highlight the messages and vision of Quaid-e-Azam.
The national flag was hoisted on major government buildings throughout the country on the birth anniversary of the Quaid-e-Azam. President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in their separate messages in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, urged the nation to follow the guiding principles of the father of the nation to ensure progress and prosperity of the country.
Meanwhile, Christian community across Pakistan, like other parts of the world, celebrated the grand festival of Christmas on Sunday showing traditional zeal and enthusiasm. The festival was marked by the Christian community through arranging different activities including official gatherings, cake-cutting ceremonies, illuminating houses and observing prayers in Churches.
Special cake-cutting ceremonies were arranged at different ministries and departments on Friday which was the working day to share the happiness of the festival with the Christian staff members and acknowledge their contributions.
Special services were held in Churches across the country and prayers were offered for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan as well as for the safety of all humanity from natural disasters and diseases.
The main attractions of the Christmas festival included the traditions like decorating the Christmas Tree, the arrival of Santa Clause, offering prayers in churches, singing carols and distributing Christmas gifts which added charm to the festivity.
The main ritual of the Christmas celebration is the decoration of the Christmas tree to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus also known as Father Christmas.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s extended greetings of the Christmas to the Christian community of Pakistan and the world. In his message on Sunday, the Prime Minister appreciated the role of Christian community for the establishment and development of Pakistan. The Prime Minister said on the occasion of the establishment of Pakistan, the leaders of the Christian community voted in favour of Pakistan. He said schools and hospitals established by Christians are still serving the society.
The Prime Minister said the services of the Christian community in various fields including education, health, defence of Pakistan are unforgettable.
He further said the constitution of Pakistan guarantees the rights of all non-Muslim Pakistanis, including Christians, as equal citizens. He said protection of life and property of all minorities is our Islamic and constitutional responsibility.
The Prime Minister said development and prosperity of all sections including women and children belonging to minorities is our first priority.