PESHAWAR - The founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mu­hammad Ali Jinnah was the only leader of the 20th century, who changed the world geography through a peaceful democratic and legal struggle besides receiving praise from across the borders due to his match­less services for Pakistan.

Stanley Wolpert, a renowned US academ­ics, historian and writer while praising Fa­ther of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muham­mad Ali Jinnah in his famous book ‘Jinnah of Pakistan’ published in 1984 said, ”Few individuals significantly alter the course of history. Fewer still modify the map of the world. Hardly anyone can be credited with creating a nation-state. Muhammad Ali Jin­nah did all three.”

Likewise, Mrs Vijay Lakshmi Pundit, a prominent figure and Nehru’s sister re­marked, “If the Muslim League had 100 Gandhis and 200 Azads and Congress had only one Jinnah, then India would not have been divided.”

These popular statements reflect the fact that it was only Quaid-e-Azam Muham­mad Ali Jinnah, who bravely fought the case of Muslim nationhood in India and won it purely through a democratic struggle and constitutionalism.

The international experts had made a praiseworthy endeavour to sum up differ­ent aspects of the life, personality and lead­ership qualities of the great Quaid, who cre­ated a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent ie Pakistan on August 14, 1947 within seven years of adoption of the historic Pakistan Resolution at Lahore on March 23, 1940.

Pakistan Resolution had set a clear direc­tion for the Muslims of subcontinent and Quaid-e-Azam.

The great Quaid had reorganised All India Muslim League (AIML) by making repeated visits to all Muslims majority provinces of the British India including NWFP (now Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa) to mobilise people and students of the province for accomplish­ment of his mission for Pakistan.

He also visited the historic Islamia Col­lege, Peshawar (ICP) in 1936, 1945 and 1948 to acknowledge the outstanding role of its students during Pakistan Movement.

The legendary Quaid was highly im­pressed by the patriotism, commitment and devotion of its students for Pakistan besides ICP’s building domes, lush-green lawns and majestic architecture.

In 1945, Jinnah had received a rousing welcome when he came to ICP where its students and Muslim Students Federation (MSF) presented him Rs8,000 as fund for Pakistan Movement.

The students and MSF assured him to present 8,000 committed educated work­ers when he came again to this great al­ma-mater.

Manzoorul Haq, former ambassador said that the arrival of legendary leader commit­ted to a cause of a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent had moved people of KP, who decorated their homes, bunga­lows, bazaars, markets, villages, towns and vehicles with national and Muslim League flags besides holding placards inscribed with different slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

He said the KP’s people had showed an immense love for Quaid-e-Azam as evident of AIML’s highest number of seats won by it in 1946 elections.

“After that historic victory nobody could stop independence movement of Pakistan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

Ambassador Manzoor said a sea of people with national flags and portraits of Quaid-e-Azam had arrived from across KP and erst­while FATA to see few glimpses of their be­loved leader when he came here in 1945 and later as first Governor General of Paki­stan on April 12, 1948.

He said the spirit and enthusiasm of peo­ple was historic as this ancient city had been beautifully decorated with national flags hoisted atop of all major buildings and vehicles wearing a festive look.

The great Quaid also paid his last vis­it to ICP as Governor General of Pakistan on April 12, 1948 and presented glowing tributes to services of its students towards making Pakistan in these words.

“I am indeed very happy to be present here today and to have the privilege of ad­dressing students of this great Darul Uloom, who are the future builders of Pakistan.”

Reminding the students, the great Quaid said, “We have achieved the national goal of Pakistan and now it was our collective responsibility to work hard in our respec­tive professions with a high-level of dedi­cation, commitment and sincerity to make it one of the greatest countries of the world.”

He advised the students to develop a sound sense of discipline, character, sol­id academic background and devote them­selves towards studies.

“Remember your government was like your own garden. Your garden flourishes by the way you look after it and the efforts that you put towards its improvement. Similarly, your government can only flourish by your patriotic, honest and constructive efforts to improve it,” he told students.

Ambassador Manzoor said that Quaid-e-Azam’s speech to students of ICP was his­toric and that any goal could be achieved in life by strictly adhering to it.

The great Quaid had laid great emphasis on education and constructive criticism on the government for the sake of improve­ment and reformation rather than mak­ing point-scoring for political and person­al gains.

Quaid-e-Azam had also an immense love for tribesmen of merged tribal districts (Erstwhile FATA) for their strong loyalty, supreme sacrifices and consistent support during Pakistan Movement.

Despite hectic official engagements as First Governor General of Pakistan, he ad­dressed a Grand Tribal Jira at Governor House, Peshawar on April 17, 1948.

During his historic address to tribal jirga with overwhelming representation of tribal people, chieftains and maliks from all tribal districts, he highly praised the strong com­mitment, patriotism and support of tribes­men in completion of his mission for Paki­stan.

He laid great emphasis on education and social economic development of the tribes­men. He considered quality education espe­cially technical education, science and tech­nology as prerequisite for attaining goals of development and economic prosperity.

He also visited historic Khyber Pass and Landi Kotal in Khyber tribal district where he met with tribal people, elders and Ma­liks. Tribal maliks presented many gifts in­cluding goat, rifle, turban, cap etc to the charismatic leader.

He told tribesmen that Pakistan has now been created and great responsibility rest­ed on them to work tirelessly for its prog­ress and development