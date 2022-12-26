Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Rangers Director General Maj Gen Azhar Waqas visited different areas of Karachi and issued instructions to the troops deployed for security duty.

The spokesman for the paramilitary force said the DG paid a routine visit to various areas of the city to review the initiatives taken by the Rangers to ensure foolproof security during the celebrations of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birth anniversary, Christmas and New Year.

The DG visited the Korangi, Nagan Chowrangi, North Nazimabad, Orangi Town and other areas, where he was given detailed briefings by the respective sector commanders on their security arrangements. He directed the Rangers to increase all kinds of patrol across the city. He also directed that the process of checking must be more stringent at the entry and exit points of the city. He said that no suspect should be allowed to enter the city, and that all vehicles must be thoroughly checked before being allowed entry. The DG also visited Shah Faisal Colony and its surrounding areas.

Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho issued a security plan on Saturday for several upcoming events, including Christmas and the Quaid-e-Azam’s birthday celebrations.

Police are performing duties at different places of the city in this connection. A total of 3,945 police officers and jawans are present at 626 churches for Christmas security. Moreover, 1,651 police personnel have been deployed at 410 churches in the East district, while 101 police mobiles and 79 motorcyclists are on patrol duties.

In the West district, 1,149 police personnel have been deployed at 115 churches, while 49 police mobiles and 77 motorcycle riders are on patrol duties. A total of 1,145 police personnel have been stationed at 101 churches in the South district, while 84 police mobiles and 165 motorcycle riders are on patrol.

In connection with the security of the Quaid-e-Azam birthday celebrations, 401 police officers and 14 female police personnel have been deployed at the Mazar-e-Quaid in the East district, while seven police mobiles and four motorcycles have been deployed for patrolling duties.

Officials said Additional IG Odho directed that foolproof security measures should be ensured on the occasion of Christmas Day celebrations. All churches, especially the main churches, should not only make security foolproof under a strategy, but measures such as patrolling, snap checking and blockade and searching at entry and exit points should also be made effective and coordinated.

Extraordinary measures at other religious places and settlements of the minority community should also be made very concrete and coordinated at the police station level.

On the occasion of the Quaid-e-Azam birthday celebrations, police security and traffic measures in and around the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum should be coordinated and made effective at all levels and the deployment should be kept prominent. The process of intelligence collection and sharing should be integrated and effective at all levels.

Odho also directed that the security of all sensitive places, recreational places and installations in the city should be ensured at all levels. The duty points should not be left empty in view of security measures, the SHOs should check area patrolling and security deployment at duty points from time to time, and there should be no negligence in basic duties such as protection of the life and property of the people, he added.