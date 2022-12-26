Share:

Pakistan’s real estate market is filled with opportunities for real estate developers. The real estate sector has received a lot of funding in the past year. But now it seems to be facing a low compared to the boom we witnessed before. However, it does not mean that all hope is gone for real estate developers. There are a few simple strategies in the real estate business that can help you survive and even sustain for a longer period. Understanding some concepts will enable you to continue with the progress in your business. One of those concepts is the real estate gap funding, which has been a topic of exploration by real estate developers such as AAA Associates.

Real estate gap funding is the temporary funding that an investor provides until a permanent solution is available for the company. It is up to the company to use this funding as capital expenditure for operations or marketing. But the question is what incentive it provides for the investor? As compared to other loans the gap funding costs are higher. Therefore, the return on investment in gap funding is higher than the project. This makes it a profitable option for investors as well. There are many investors out there who are willing to fund a viable project.

One of the upsides of gap funding is that it can mitigate risks for the project. It can ensure the continuity of company operations even when there is a market crash or failure, even when the project activities have stopped. The gap funding can also be used to pay off the investors that initially made their investments. It can also be converted to a bridge loan in the longer term. This would require a new agreement on terms of returns.

In summary, the real estate gap funding is temporary, and not meant to cover the project costs. There is a huge incentive for investors due to the higher returns on this funding. However, the company should make a fair assessment of its project to see that there are sizeable dividends for all stakeholders. Real estate gap funding is a great option for you to mitigate risks to your project in case of a market crash.

Pakistan’s economic conditions at least in the business sector might get better due to the exit from FATF gray list. Therefore, international investors might also be encouraged to invest. Therefore, it is up to the real estate companies to get as many possible options for funding. Real estate businesses are expanding on the globe and the sky is the limit.

WAQAS ASMAT,

Islamabad.