Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed joined the rare company of Pakistani wicket-keepers after appearing in the 50th match of his Test career.

Sarfaraz has been included in the playing XI for the opening Test against New Zealand started here on Monday at National Bank Cricket Arena.

The wicket-keeper batter Sarfaraz has made a comeback to the team after four years. He last played in 2019 against South Africa in which he took 10 catches and scored a half-century, that too as the team’s captain.

The 35-year-old is also playing his first Test in Pakistan.