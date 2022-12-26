Share:

LAHORE - Film Director, Producer and a writer Syed Noor met with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in which matters pertaining to steps being taken for the revival of film industry were com­prehensively discussed.CM while announcing to establish latest ever production studio for the revival of film industry in Lahore revealed that a latest cinema complex will also be established in Lahore.CM apprised that urgent steps will be taken for the revival of film industry in collabora­tion with the Iranian institution Farabi and with Turkey.

The CM resolved to revive the film indus­try with the assistance of Iranian and Turkish film makers as the film industry was revived by estab­lishing separate institutions in Iran and Turkey adding that a similar institution will be set up in Lahore as well. The Chief Minister highlighted that young film makers will be imparted training with regard to emerging new trends of production.CM vowed to introduce latest courses of Film Tech­nician in TEVTA institutions.CM remarked that Lahore used to be the center of art, culture and film once and denounced that the former PML-N government ruined art, culture and film like other institutions as well. CM resolved that the Punjab government will make Lahore the center of art, culture and film once again adding that steps will be taken on a preferential basis for the revival of Pakistani film industry. The CM informed that the Artist Endowment Fund worth rupees one billion has been set up for the welfare of artists adding that financial assistance for the deserving artists has been enhanced from rupees 5 thousand to ru­pees 25 thousand. The CM vowed to undertake all possible steps to provide quality entertainment to the people adding that new employment opportu­nities will be generated with the increase in film production. The CM highlighted that Punjab is a fertile land with regard to art and culture. Syed Noor welcomed the positive steps of CM Parvez Elahi for the revival of the film industry and re­marked that CM Parvez Elahi loves art and culture.