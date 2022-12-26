Share:

Lionel Messi is one of the world’s best football players. He is the captain of Argentina. He helped his team win the final of the FIFA world cup of 2022 which was in Qatar. The first match was with Saudi Arabia and in this match, Messi lost. However, after this, he showed more hard work and successfully won the match.

Because of his hard work he brought his team to the final and won the final in front of France. So this is a lesson that everyone can be successful if the person is hardworking. So we must learn a lesson from the world cup FIFA and the international player Lionel Messi.

KAMBER JAN,

Turbat.