Three people died and another went unconscious due to suffocation caused by burning coal at a house in Warispura on Sunday.

Rescuer said the victims were asleep after they burnt coal fire to keep them warm in their room. Rescuers shifted the bodies of Nafees, Mazhar and Shabbir to the city mortuary. The deceased were employees at a bakery and were living in a rented property. Police are probing the matter.