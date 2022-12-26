Share:

DIKHAN - Two persons died and as many got injured after a tanker full of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) collided with a Datsun Dala here on Dera-Zhob road in Sub-Division Darazinda on Sunday. Res­cue 1122 Spokesman Aizaz Mehmood informed that a tanker full of LPG collided with a Datson Dala here near Mughalkot area. As a result, Khalid Khan resident of Da­razinda and Farooq resident of Mianwali died on the spot while two others got in­jured. After receiving the in­formation, the medical team of Rescue 1122, station-55 rushed to the site and pro­vided first aid to injured persons. The Rescue 1122 team shifted the bodies and injured to Type-D hospital. The injured were identified as 40-year-old Aqeel Ahmed and 45-year-old Ghulam Ra­sool. The accident site have been completely sealed to avoid any major damage due to the tanker full of LPG gas. The main highway con­necting Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not yet been opened due to the overturned tanker full of liquefied petroleum gas. The firefighting team of Res­cue 1122 is also present on the spot so that any emer­gency could be dealt with in a timely manner.