ISLAMABAD - The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2022-23), followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US from July-November (2022-23) were recorded at $2604.966 million against the exports of $2682.332 million during July-November (2021-22), showing decline of 2.88 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by the China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $877.444 million against the exports of $1016.380 million last year, showing a decrease of 13.66 percent.

UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported goods worth $846.999 million during the months under review against the exports of $944.335 million during last year, showing a decline of 10.30 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at $744.938 million against $691.247 million last year, showing an increase of 7.76 percent while the exports to UAE were recorded at $614.916 million against $691.247 million last year.

During July-November (2022-23), the exports to Holland were recorded at $622.999 million against $544.654 million whereas the exports to Afghanistan stood at $213.282 million against $207.407 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Italy were recorded at $491.636 million against the exports of $407.750 million while the exports to Spain were recorded at $568.560 million against $410.094 million last year.

Whereas, the exports to Bangladesh stood at $365.290 million against $316.680 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at $252.691 million against $210.421 million while the exports to Saudi Arabia stood at $184.017 million against $163.931 million. Pakistan’s exports to Turkiye were recorded at $139.825 million during the current year compared to $127.513 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at $201.717 million against $159.586 million, and Australia stood at $127.583 million during the current year against $113.894 million during last year.