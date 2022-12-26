Share:

ISLAMABAD - The US embassy in Islamabad on Sunday prohibit­ed its staff from visiting a private hotel due to con­cerns of a “possible attack”.

A security alert issued by the embassy said the US government was “aware of information that unknown individuals are possibly plotting to at­tack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays”.

The embassy also urged all its personnel to re­frain from “non-essential, unofficial travel in Is­lamabad throughout the holiday season” due to the red alert declared in the city and the ban on public gatherings.

The embassy advised its staff to exercise vigi­lance at events, places of worship, and avoid lo­cations with large crowds; review their personal security plans; carry identification and follow re­quests from law enforcement; be aware of their surroundings and monitor local media for updates.