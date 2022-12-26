Share:

LAHORE -Usman Basketball Club and Aram Bagh Basketball Club reached the final of the 10th Quaid-e-Azam Cup Basketball Tournament at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court. In the last league match, Usman Club defeated Karachi Colts by 52-46. Mubariz Ahmed scored 18 points, Usman Khawaja 14, Hamza Khawaja 12 and Farhan Ali 10 points. Farooq Khan and Ijaz Ali 10 points each for the losing club. In the second match, Aram Bagh Club defeated Civil Tigers by 53-47 points. Mohammad Moaz scored 24, Abdul Rafi 10 and Haris Shahid 9 points from the winning club.