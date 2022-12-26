Share:

Swat, a scenic mountainous district of Malakand division, also known as the Switzerland of Pakistan, came under the limelight of international media when terrorism picked ground in this valley of dreams in the mid-2000s. Since then, the valley has witnessed a wave of terror, disrupting the peace, tranquility, and progress of the area. All anti-Taliban voices were gunned down, kidnapped, guillotined, or deprived of their homes during the reign of terror commenced by a local religious leader, Sufi Muhammad, followed by Mullah Fazlullah.

Sufi Muhammad established Tehrik Nifaz-e-Shariat-e-Muhammadi (TNSM) in 1989. The said movement was based on the ‘Shariat or Shahadat’ slogan. Over time, TNSM galvanized public support owing to the slow provision of justice by the local administration in Swat. Fast forward to 2001, Sufi Muhammad was arrested by Pakistan’s Police Force and his son-in-law, Fazlullah, took charge of TNSM.

Fazal Hayat, an ordinary farmer based in the Mam Derai locality of Swat, changed his name to Fazlullah to appear more religious. Soon after, he came to be popularly known as ‘FM Mullah’ or ‘Mullah Radio’ when he started an FM channel in 2005 and delivered sermons through radio telecasts. After Fazlullah started gaining public support, he began preaching against girls’ education, music, television, and polio vaccinations. He projected polio vaccinations as a Jewish and Christian conspiracy to rid the world of Muslims. Additionally, in an utter display of intolerance and violence, his supporters also targeted the Valley’s ancient rock carvings and centuries-old Buddha statues in September 2007, just because they were deemed un-Islamic.

In a blink of an eye, under the leadership of Fazlullah, the beautiful valley of peace turned into the valley of death.

As maimed bodies were left in the main Mingora city, the residents were told not to remove them until further orders. From Green Chowk to Slaughter (Khooni) Chowk, Mingora’s main square became the site of dumped bodies and public executions. The reign of terror did not remain confined to bloodshed but marked its imprint in paralyzing every aspect of normal life. The Swat faction of Taliban (the TNSM) banned schooling for girls and destroyed these buildings of learning and early nurturing.

In total, 170 to 200 girls’ schools were either torched or destroyed. Further, 40,000 locals lost their jobs as tourism came to ground zero and everyone rushed for the safety of their lives. In parallel, 55-70% of the total fruit production was either lost or wasted. This bloodied campaign of terror costed 67% of farmers’ crops. The total losses in the agriculture sector were worth Rs. 35 billion, and losses in the tourism industry peaked to 60 billion Pakistani Rupee.

According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), till 2007, 400 civilians lost their lives and the Taliban annihilated 1000 houses. Approximately 2.4 million people fled the Swat Valley as of May 2009 escaping the fight between Pakistan’s armed forces and the Taliban.

Unfortunately, only 10–20% of displaced Swati people found a temporary living in the camps. Others were obliged to stay with family and friends or in public spaces like schools and other such buildings.

Just recently, the valley of Swat has seen massive protests against the new wave of terror perpetrated by the Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The first public protest was held on August 9 by a few dozen young men at Nishat Chowk in Mingora, followed by the next protest held on October 11, 2022 in Mingora. These protests speak louder of the trauma that is still fresh and unhealed in the memory of the natives of the valley. They are not yet ready to forget the years of terror and horror they had to face at the onset of the 21st century.

In 2000s, when TTP started to mushroom in Swat, a military operation could be and was the answer which, as a result, pushed the people of Swat to become Internally Displaced People (IDPs). However, the odd experiences of being IDPs annex more negative remembrances regarding the wave of terror the valley and its innocent residents were not ready to see. Undoubtedly, they do not want to live in IDP camps in the sizzling heat of 45 Celsius temperatures, without safe drinking water, and all engulfed in diseases.

The case of Swat illustrates that the TTP is a cancer to regional peace, prosperity, and development.

Its retrogressive and orthodox view of the world wrecks chaos, destruction, violence, and terror. Regional states must take serious heed to this plight as Pakistan and Afghanistan have borne enough human, capital, and social costs due to terrorism-driven wars. This time, appeasement to TTP means that the future of coming generations is at stake.

After Pakistan-TTP peace talks, there are TTP fighters who want to head back to their homes and start their life in normalcy. Notably, there are three major camps within the TTP; the first camp is expecting major concessions from Pakistan, second is not confident about the peace negotiations due to failure of such talks in the past. However, the third camp, mostly migrated people of erstwhile FATA want an end to hostility and came back to their homes again. But interestingly, the TTP fighters spotted in Swat have come to meet their families. This scenario only tells that providing a safe return to TTP fighters who agree to put down arms is not regulated enough. The policymakers must vigilantly plan and execute any arrangement regarding the return of TTP fighters.