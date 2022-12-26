Share:

Youth violence refers to a global public health problem. It includes a range of acts from bullying and physical fighting caused by cyber media. This indicates that cyberbullying has become a very negative part of the social media life of youngsters. Almost one-fifth of youngsters are cyberbullied, including more girls affected than boys.

Internet and phone bullying causes a loss of confidence and damages mental and physical health. Social media includes sexual harassment, ignorance, verbal attacks, insults, threat, and other psychological abuses. Besides this, social media is a big part of which behavior is expressed by youngsters, both directly and indirectly.

Similarly, Facebook and YouTube have become a place for youth according to a 2018 pew research center survey, nearly 750 youngsters aged 13 to 17 are online almost constantly, and 97% use social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, or Snapchat.

United States (US) has the most use of social media in which 12 to 15-year-olds are involved. According to the report, in 2019, more than 6,500 youngsters spent more than three hours a day using social media which made them at high risk for health problems.

In order to prevent the overuse of social media and to set reasonable limits, we should encourage teens to a bedtime routine that avoids electronic media use and to avoid letting social media interfere with their activities. Face-to-face contact and spending time with peers may also help.

FIZA ZAKIR,

Turbat.