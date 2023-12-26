1 person dead and 3 injured in Christmas Eve mall shooting in Colorado, police say

COLORADO- One person was killed and three others were injured during a Christmas Eve shooting at a mall in Colorado, police said, marking at least the second time in two days that gunshots rang out at a shopping center in the US as people tried to wrap up their holiday shopping. Sunday’s shooting at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs happened after a fight broke out between two groups, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Officers responded just after 4:30 p.m., as holiday shoppers were making their last-minute purchases during what was expected to be second-busiest shopping weekend of the year, behind Black Friday. The shooting in Colorado came just a day after shoppers at a mall in Ocala, Florida, were sent running for cover when gunfire broke out on Saturday.