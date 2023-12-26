10 Pakistani companies showcase products at Dakar Int’l Trade Fair in Senegal

Ten (10) Pakistani companies are showcasing their products at the 31st Dakar International Trade Fair (FIDAK) being held in Sengal’s capital till December 31.

The aim of the Pakistani exhibitors is to explore the Senegalese market for developing strong business partnerships and introducing high quality Pakistani products in Senegal and West Africa.

The products include sports goods, surgical instruments, textiles (men, women and baby garments), cosmetics, leather goods, furniture, jewelry and handicrafts.

Pakistan Embassy in Senegal organized a number of activities on the sidelines of FIDAK 2023 to maximize the opportunities for Pakistani traders to develop business linkages.

The activities include inauguration of pavilion by the Ministers of Commerce of Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire, publicizing and promoting the products through social media campaigns and holding an Open House Journee du Pakistan (Pakistan Day) at the stalls.

The embassy also arranged for the Pakistani exhibitors to attend a business networking gala dinner, “Textile Night” organized by Senegalese Textile Association.