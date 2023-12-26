127 submit papers for one NA, 3 PA seats from Khyber

KHYBER - A total of 127 candidates submit­ted nomination papers for con­testing the general election of one National Assembly seat (NA-27) and three provincial assembly seats (PK-69, 70 and 71) from dis­trict Khyber.

Besides mainstream political parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People Party (PPP), Jamaat-e-Is­lami (JI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), scores of independent can­didates submitted their candida­tures for contesting the upcoming general election scheduled to be held on February 8, 2024.

According to the District Elec­tion Commission, 22 candidates submitted nomination papers for NA-27. Similarly 33 and 37 con­tenders submitted their docu­ments for the provincial assembly seats PK-69 and PK-70 respective­ly, while 35 candidates filed their papers for competing election on PK-71.

In last election, district Khyber had two National Assembly seats one for tehsil Bara and one for jointly tehsil Landi Kotal and Jam­rud, however, in fresh constituen­cies’ demarcation Khyber has got only one NA seat and three provin­cial assembly seats.

It is to be mentioned here that in 2018 general election both Na­tional Assembly seats (NA-43, 44) were won by the PTI while out of three provincial assembly slots (PK-105, 106 and 107) two seats were grabbed by Tehreek-e-Isla­hat Pakistan (PIT) while on one seat PTI candidate succeeded from Bara