Tuesday, December 26, 2023
127 submit papers for one NA, 3 PA seats from Khyber

Ahmad Nabi
December 26, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

KHYBER  -  A total of 127 candidates submit­ted nomination papers for con­testing the general election of one National Assembly seat (NA-27) and three provincial assembly seats (PK-69, 70 and 71) from dis­trict Khyber. 

Besides mainstream political parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People Party (PPP), Jamaat-e-Is­lami (JI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), scores of independent can­didates submitted their candida­tures for contesting the upcoming general election scheduled to be held on February 8, 2024. 

According to the District Elec­tion Commission, 22 candidates submitted nomination papers for NA-27. Similarly 33 and 37 con­tenders submitted their docu­ments for the provincial assembly seats PK-69 and PK-70 respective­ly, while 35 candidates filed their papers for competing election on PK-71. 

Farming community demands revamp of Punjab’s irrigation system

In last election, district Khyber had two National Assembly seats one for tehsil Bara and one for jointly tehsil Landi Kotal and Jam­rud, however, in fresh constituen­cies’ demarcation Khyber has got only one NA seat and three provin­cial assembly seats. 

It is to be mentioned here that in 2018 general election both Na­tional Assembly seats (NA-43, 44) were won by the PTI while out of three provincial assembly slots (PK-105, 106 and 107) two seats were grabbed by Tehreek-e-Isla­hat Pakistan (PIT) while on one seat PTI candidate succeeded from Bara

