127 submit papers for one NA, 3 PA seats from Khyber

KHYBER - A total of 127 candidates submitted nomination papers for contesting the general election of one National Assembly seat (NA-27) and three provincial assembly seats (PK-69, 70 and 71) from district Khyber.
Besides mainstream political parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People Party (PPP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), scores of independent candidates submitted their candidatures for contesting the upcoming general election scheduled to be held on February 8, 2024.
According to the District Election Commission, 22 candidates submitted nomination papers for NA-27. Similarly 33 and 37 contenders submitted their documents for the provincial assembly seats PK-69 and PK-70 respectively, while 35 candidates filed their papers for competing election on PK-71.
In last election, district Khyber had two National Assembly seats one for tehsil Bara and one for jointly tehsil Landi Kotal and Jamrud, however, in fresh constituencies’ demarcation Khyber has got only one NA seat and three provincial assembly seats.
It is to be mentioned here that in 2018 general election both National Assembly seats (NA-43, 44) were won by the PTI while out of three provincial assembly slots (PK-105, 106 and 107) two seats were grabbed by Tehreek-e-Islahat Pakistan (PIT) while on one seat PTI candidate succeeded from Bara