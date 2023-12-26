248 nomination papers filed on Balochistan NA, PA’s reserved seats

QUETTA - Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Ejaz Anwar Chauhan on Monday released the de­tails of reserved seats of the national and provin­cial assembly of Balochistan.

He said a total of 248 nomination papers have been filed for Balochistan’s reserved seats in the national and provincial assembly.

From Balochistan, there are over 2,000 candi­dates in the contest for 16 NA and 51 PA seats, he said. Giving details of the reserved seats, the ECP provincial chief said 51 nomination papers have been received for women’s reserved seats in the national assembly while 133 nomination papers were collected for women’s reserved seats in the provincial assembly. As many as 64 nomination papers have been filed for the reserved seats of minorities in the provincial assembly.