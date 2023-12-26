Tuesday, December 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

248 nomination papers filed on Balochistan NA, PA’s reserved seats

Our Staff Reporter
December 26, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Ejaz Anwar Chauhan on Monday released the de­tails of reserved seats of the national and provin­cial assembly of Balochistan. 

He said a total of 248 nomination papers have been filed for Balochistan’s reserved seats in the national and provincial assembly.

From Balochistan, there are over 2,000 candi­dates in the contest for 16 NA and 51 PA seats, he said. Giving details of the reserved seats, the ECP provincial chief said 51 nomination papers have been received for women’s reserved seats in the national assembly while 133 nomination papers were collected for women’s reserved seats in the provincial assembly. As many as 64 nomination papers have been filed for the reserved seats of minorities in the provincial assembly.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1703467382.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023