28,626 candidates file nomination papers for General Elections

Political activities for next general elections are gaining momentum and the scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by candidates is underway, which will continue till Saturday.

According to Election Commission Pakistan, a total of twenty-eight thousand six hundred twenty-six candidates have filed nomination papers to contest elections at the national and four provincial assemblies' constituencies.

Out of them, thirteen thousand eight hundred twenty-three candidates filed nominations from Punjab, six thousand four hundred ninety-eight submitted nomination papers from Sindh, five thousand two hundred seventy-eight from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two thousand six hundred sixty-nine from Balochistan while three hundred and fifty-eight candidates have filed nomination papers from federal capital Islamabad.

Meanwhile, appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted until the 3rd of January and decisions on these appeals will be made by the 10th of January.

The list of candidates will be displayed on the 11th of January, and candidates would have the option to withdraw by the 12th of January.

The electoral symbols will be allotted on the 13th of January, and polling for the general elections will be held on February 8.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has given more time to foreign observers who want to monitor the general elections.

Now, they can submit their applications from December 31 to January 20.