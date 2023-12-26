Tuesday, December 26, 2023
37 robbers killed during 58 police encounters in Vehari district

APP
December 26, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BUREWALA   -   As many as 58 police en­counters were took place in which 37 robbers killed in Vehari district during last 10 months. 41 dacoits were injured while two policemen were also injured in these encounters. According to the spokesperson of Ve­hari district police, the criminals, proclaimed offenders and robbers left the area due to police raids under the supervi­sion of DPO Vehari Isa Khan. 1608 property cases were traced in the district and property worth Rs 358 million was handed over to the own­ers. 228 members of 77 gangs were arrested and Rs 56.3 million stolen goods were recovered from them.

