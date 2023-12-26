Tuesday, December 26, 2023
4 killed, 5 injured in road accident  

December 26, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Tragedy struck on Monday as a speeding vehicle overturned on the expressway in Islamabad, resulting in the loss of four lives and injuring five others.

According to reports from the police, the fatal accident took place on the express highway in Islamabad when a van, being recklessly driven, overturned, claiming the lives of four individuals instantly, as reported by a private news channel. “The accident’s cause was attributed to the driver’s negligence,” stated the police.

Promptly responding to the distress call, police and rescue teams swiftly arrived at the scene. The bodies of the victims were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital, and an investigation into the incident has commenced.

 

