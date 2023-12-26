5,278 candidates file nomination papers in KP

PESHAWAR - Election Commission of Pakistan KP spokesman here Monday said that 5,278 nomination papers have been filed in the province for Gen­eral Election 2024.

Out of these, 1,322 candidates have submitted nomination papers for the national assembly (general seats), whereas 3,464 nomination papers for provincial assembly seats (gen­eral seats), he said in a statement.

As many as 1,283 male and 39 fe­male candidates filed nomination papers for national assembly general seats while 3,349 males and 115 fe­males submitted nomination papers for provincial assembly general seats.

Similarly, 418 nomination papers were filed for women’s reserved seats and 74 non-Muslims applied to contest elections from their re­spective reserved seats.

For women-reserved seats, 97 candidates filed nomination papers for the national assembly and 321 for the KP assembly.

A total of 68 male and six female candidates submitted nomination papers for non-Muslim seats.

Meanwhile, a Christmas cake cutting ceremony was held here in Chief Minister House on Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah as a chief guest.