Tuesday, December 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

66 candidates file papers for three NA seats in DG Khan district

GENERAL ELECTIONS

Agencies
December 26, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

DG KHAN  -  As many as 66 candidates filed their nomination papers for the three na­tional assembly seats of the district DG Khan for the general elections in 2024.

District Election Commissioner Dera Ghazi Imtiaz Ahmed has issued the nomination papers data of candi­dates for National and Provincial As­sembly seats of Dera Ghazi Khan for the General Election 2024.

A total of 66 candidates including 64 male and 2 female candidates have submitted their nomination pa­pers for the three National Assembly constituencies of Dera Ghazi Khan, 16 male candidates filed nomination papers for NA-184.

25 male and two female candi­dates for NA-185 and 23 male can­didates have submitted nomination papers for NA-186.

Likewise, for Dera Ghazi Khan Provincial Assembly seats, 21 can­didates for PP 286, 16 for PP 287, 40 for PP-288, 39 for PP-289, 32 for PP-290 and 27 for PP-291 with a total of 165 male and 10 female candidates have submitted their nomination papers.

Saveera, Buner’s first woman minority candidate to stand in upcoming elections

19 male and two female candi­dates have submitted their forms for the NA-183 seat tehsil Taunsa of DG Khan. For two provincial assem­bly seats of Taunsa, 22 male and two female candidates have filed their nomination papers for PP-284 and 17 male candidates have submitted their nomination papers for PP285.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1703467382.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023