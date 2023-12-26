66 candidates file papers for three NA seats in DG Khan district

DG KHAN - As many as 66 candidates filed their nomination papers for the three na­tional assembly seats of the district DG Khan for the general elections in 2024.

District Election Commissioner Dera Ghazi Imtiaz Ahmed has issued the nomination papers data of candi­dates for National and Provincial As­sembly seats of Dera Ghazi Khan for the General Election 2024.

A total of 66 candidates including 64 male and 2 female candidates have submitted their nomination pa­pers for the three National Assembly constituencies of Dera Ghazi Khan, 16 male candidates filed nomination papers for NA-184.

25 male and two female candi­dates for NA-185 and 23 male can­didates have submitted nomination papers for NA-186.

Likewise, for Dera Ghazi Khan Provincial Assembly seats, 21 can­didates for PP 286, 16 for PP 287, 40 for PP-288, 39 for PP-289, 32 for PP-290 and 27 for PP-291 with a total of 165 male and 10 female candidates have submitted their nomination papers.

19 male and two female candi­dates have submitted their forms for the NA-183 seat tehsil Taunsa of DG Khan. For two provincial assem­bly seats of Taunsa, 22 male and two female candidates have filed their nomination papers for PP-284 and 17 male candidates have submitted their nomination papers for PP285.