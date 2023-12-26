8th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championship commences

LAHORE -The 8th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championship 2023 commenced at the PTF SDA Tennis Complex in Islam­abad on Monday.

According to information made available here, this pres­tigious event, held annually as part of Serena Hotels’ Sports Di­plomacy initiative, has brought together top players, including international tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi.

Expressing gratitude, Paki­stan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Senator Salim Saiful­lah Khan acknowledged the contribution of Serena Hotels, particularly Aziz Boolani, CEO Serena Hotels, in promoting tennis in Pakistan. A diverse lineup of players, featuring re­nowned names like Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Muzam­mil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid, Barkatullah, Shahzad Khan, Yousaf Khalil, Sarah Mahboob Khan, Meheq Khokhar, Sheeza Sajid, Esha Jawad, and Amna Ali Qayum, is set to compete in this mega event.

With a total of 260 entries across five categories, includ­ing men’s singles and doubles, ladies singles, boys 18&under singles, and boys 14&under sin­gles, the competition promises intense matches. The men’s sin­gles qualifying round witnessed eight players securing spots in the main draw. The main round matches are scheduled to commence today (Tuesday) at 9:30 am, promising thrilling encounters and showcasing the competitive spirit of tennis in Pakistan.