Tuesday, December 26, 2023
9,140 nomination papers filed in Sindh

A 2,555 forms submitted for 61 general seats of NA and 6,585 for 130 general seats of Sindh Assembly

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 26, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Provincial Election Commission of Sindh on Monday said that a total of 9,140 nomination papers had been received in the province for the upcoming general elections 2024 and the scrutiny process for the same would continue till December 30.
Out of 9,140 nomination papers, 2,555 forms were submitted for 61 general seats of the National Assembly and 6,585 for 130 general seats of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah said in a statement. He said that the scrutiny of the nomination papers would continue till December 30. He directed the all candidates to strictly adhere to the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Sharifullah said that the ECP was ready to fulfil its constitutional responsibility, and would use all resources to conduct of fair, free and transparent elections

