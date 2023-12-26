Ahmadzai bags five-fer as Afghanistan thump UAE in first practice match 

SHARJAH - Afghanistan’s Yamin Ahmadzai showcased a brilliant bowling performance, securing a five-wicket haul as they convincingly defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 109 runs in the first 50-over practice match on Monday. Afghanistan, batting first, posted 214 runs on the scoreboard before being bowled out in the 48th over. Facing an early setback with the loss of opener Riaz Hassan in the third over, M Ishaq and Rahmat Shah steadied the innings with a 30-run partnership. However, wickets tumbled, and Afghanistan found themselves at 147/6 in the 30th over. Bahir Shah’s 44 and a crucial partnership between Gulbadin Naib (42) and Sharafuddin Ashraf (24) guided Afghanistan past the 200-run mark. UAE’s batting struggled against Afghanistan’s disciplined bowling, managing only 105 runs. Dhruv Prashar fought a lone battle, scoring an unbeaten 38, but lacked support. Yamin Ahmadzai led Afghanistan’s bowling attack with a five-wicket haul, while Fareed Ahmad and Bilal Sami contributed with two wickets each.