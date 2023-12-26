Ahmadzai bags five-fer as Afghanistan thump UAE in first practice match 

SHARJAH - Af­ghanistan’s Yamin Ahmadzai showcased a brilliant bowling performance, securing a five-wicket haul as they convinc­ingly defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 109 runs in the first 50-over practice match on Monday. Afghanistan, bat­ting first, posted 214 runs on the scoreboard before being bowled out in the 48th over. Facing an early setback with the loss of opener Riaz Hassan in the third over, M Ishaq and Rah­mat Shah steadied the innings with a 30-run partnership. However, wickets tumbled, and Afghanistan found them­selves at 147/6 in the 30th over. Bahir Shah’s 44 and a crucial partnership between Gulba­din Naib (42) and Sharafuddin Ashraf (24) guided Afghanistan past the 200-run mark. UAE’s batting struggled against Af­ghanistan’s disciplined bowl­ing, managing only 105 runs. Dhruv Prashar fought a lone battle, scoring an unbeaten 38, but lacked support. Yamin Ah­madzai led Afghanistan’s bowl­ing attack with a five-wicket haul, while Fareed Ahmad and Bilal Sami contributed with two wickets each.