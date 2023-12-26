Tuesday, December 26, 2023
AIOU to hold convocation on Jan 31

APP
December 26, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Alama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is set to hold its convocation on January 31, 2024, at Islamabad’s Jinnah Convention Center. President Dr Arif Alvi, also the University’s Chancellor, will honour the occasion as the chief guest, confirmed by AIOU authorities. Overseeing the ceremony will be AIOU’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood.
Dignitaries including federal ministers, HEC officials, university vice-chancellors, prominent journalists, and esteemed social figures, alongside AIOU’s faculty members and students, will grace the event.
In a directive, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Mehmood emphasized the significance of the convocation, urging students to register by January 5 for maximum participation. Eligibility for registration is open to graduates securing 70% marks from the Autumn 2004 to Spring 2022 semesters. To register and access further details, students are advised to visit convocation.aiou.edu.pk. The administration has diligently prepared for these forthcoming convocation ceremonies.
Scheduled across Muzaffarabad and all provincial capitals - Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar - the January 31, 2024 ceremony at Jinnah Convention Center will encompass students from Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Rawalpindi Division (Attack, Chaklala, Jhelum, and Rawalpindi). Additionally, the Karachi chapter’s convocation is slated for March 3, 2024, while Lahore’s will follow on March 28. Quetta’s ceremony is set for May 19, and Peshawar and Muzaffarabad will conclude the series on June 9 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
PhD graduates are required to register exclusively for the Islamabad event. MPhil program students will receive their gold medals and degrees during the convocations held in their respective cities. For further inquiries, students can contact convocation@aiou.edu.pk or dial 051-9571717.

