Tuesday, December 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Animation featuring China’s Sanxingdui culture set to hit big screen

Agencies
December 26, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

CHENGDU  -The first animated movie to feature China’s Sanxingdui culture will hit the big screen in the country on Dec. 29. The national premiere of “Heroes of the Golden Mask” was held on Saturday in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province. The movie features Lixian, the daughter of a guardian in the ancient Sanxingdui city. She carries the golden mask of Sanxingdui entrusted to her by her father, and travels through time to find a boy called Charlie. A team of five teenage heroes is later formed, and they embark on a series of adventures while defeating evil. The movie blends ancient Sanxingdui cultural elements with modern creation techniques, said Yuan Shijun, deputy general manager of the Sichuan Cultural Industry Investment Group, the movie’s producer. It conveys the cultural essence of Sanxingdui and the ancient Shu Kingdom, showcasing the artistic characteristics and mysteries of the Sanxingdui civilization, Yuan said at the premiere.

Cristiano Ronaldo closes in on another record 

Tags:

Agencies

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1703467382.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023