Animation featuring China’s Sanxingdui culture set to hit big screen

CHENGDU -The first animated movie to feature China’s Sanxingdui culture will hit the big screen in the country on Dec. 29. The national premiere of “Heroes of the Golden Mask” was held on Saturday in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province. The movie features Lixian, the daughter of a guardian in the ancient Sanxingdui city. She carries the golden mask of Sanxingdui entrusted to her by her father, and travels through time to find a boy called Charlie. A team of five teenage heroes is later formed, and they embark on a series of adventures while defeating evil. The movie blends ancient Sanxingdui cultural elements with modern creation techniques, said Yuan Shijun, deputy general manager of the Sichuan Cultural Industry Investment Group, the movie’s producer. It conveys the cultural essence of Sanxingdui and the ancient Shu Kingdom, showcasing the artistic characteristics and mysteries of the Sanxingdui civilization, Yuan said at the premiere.