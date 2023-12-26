Authorities crack down on begging in twin cities

ISLAMABAD-Efforts to stem the rise of professional begging in Rawalpindi and Islamabad have seen significant strides, resulting in legal actions against 67 individuals. Throughout December 2023, 42 cases were registered, marking a resolute endeavour to tackle this pervasive issue.

The initiative not only aims to diminish the prevalence of begging but also strives to promote alternative avenues for sustainable livelihoods. According to the Islamabad Deputy Commissioner’s office, thorough investigations led to legal proceedings against the 67 individuals involved in professional begging. These cases, now under competent jurisdiction, signify a crucial step in addressing this persistent concern, as stated by an official from the Ministry of Interior to APP.

Consequently, there has been a noticeable decline in begging activities across the twin cities. Officials are optimistic that these measures will steer beggars toward more viable sources of income, emphasizing the value of hard work and legitimate means of earning.

Addressing inflation and poverty remains a top priority, with the government diligently working to ensure equal employment opportunities for all sections of society. The ultimate goal is to foster an environment where citizens can sustain themselves through lawful means, thus reducing reliance on begging as a means of income.

Notable areas identified for professional begging include Saddar, Committee, Mureed, and Chadni Chowks, Sixth Road, Pindora Chongi, Faizabad, Dhoak Kala Khan in Rawalpindi, and Aabpara, Melody Market, G-7, G-8, F-8, H-9, G-9 in Islamabad. The deceptive tactics employed by beggars, such as feigned distress and false disabilities, underscore the widespread nature of this practice.

The prevalence of professional begging transcends age and gender barriers, with women carrying infants and young men resorting to begging to evoke sympathy from the public. These findings underscore the necessity for comprehensive measures to address the root causes of professional begging.

Furthermore, the Islamabad district administration is taking concrete steps to discourage professional beggary, striving to create a more conducive environment for residents by eradicating begging practices and fostering an atmosphere where individuals can flourish independently.

As authorities escalate their efforts to combat professional begging, the legal actions against 67 individuals send a clear message. The decrease in begging activities reflects the efficacy of these measures in guiding individuals toward sustainable livelihoods. The sustained commitment to combat poverty, and inflation, and ensure equal employment opportunities signifies a holistic approach towards building a society where begging is not a means of necessity.

While the journey to eradicate professional begging is undoubtedly challenging, the twin cities remain resolute. With continued determination and comprehensive strategies, they aim to pave the way for a self-sufficient and thriving community.