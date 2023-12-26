Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Bakeries overflow with Santa-themed Christmas delights  

ISLAMABAD - As Pakistan’s Christian community celebrated Christmas on Sunday, bakeries adorned their displays with a wide array of cakes featuring Santa Claus, Christmas trees, and festive motifs, catering to the surging demand. Sweet shops and bakeries witnessed sizable crowds flocking in to order custom-designed cakes and sweets, as reported by a private news channel. “This Christmas, there’s a surge in orders, not just for personal celebrations but also for sending gifts, reflecting the spirited celebrations,” remarked a resident. Bakeries showcased an assortment of cakes, cupcakes, and treats adorned with beloved Christmas symbols, garnering particular attention from children and earning high praise from customers. 

“For me, Christmas isn’t complete without indulging in cakes and sweets,” commented a buyer, emphasizing the tradition of gifting these treats during festive visits to friends and family.

Numerous brands and eateries are offering enticing discounts on a variety of cakes, aiming to attract more customers during the Christmas festivities, shared another buyer. While both government and private organizations gear up for ‘Christmas cake-cutting ceremonies’ with substantial orders, bakeries are grappling with the soaring demand for these confections. 

“The festival draws in a significant crowd seeking cakes and sweets as heartfelt gifts for their loved ones,” acknowledged a local bakery worker.

