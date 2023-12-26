Balochisan marks birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam

QUETTA - The birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muham­mad Ali Jinnah was marked in Balochistan on Monday, paying rich tribute to the late father of the nation. The main ceremony, in this connection was organised at the Quaid Residency Ziarat, at­tended by the Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, as the Chief Guest and Corps Commander 12 Corps Lt Gen Rahat Naseem Khan, IGFC North Chaudhry Amir Ajmal, caretaker provincial ministers, and other notables in atten­dance. Addressing the ceremony, the CM under­lined the significance of adherence to the golden principles of Quaid-Azam underscored the stead­fast commitment to eliminate terrorism.

“We as a nation are united and the conspiracies of the enemies to create anarchy in Balochisan would be spoiled with government determina­tion,” he said. Expressing the government’s re­solve to eliminate terrorism, he asked the anti-peace elements to surrender before the state and turn to normal live. The terrorists never succeed in their nefarious designs, he vowed. Paying hom­age to the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the CM said sacrifices made by the father of the nation resulted in the formation of Pakistan. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that the present provincial government is making every possible effort to provide relief to the people by leading Balochistan on the path of peace and develop­ment. The role of Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps Balochistan has been very important in the development of the province. They have always played an important role in health, sports festi­vals, floods and other natural calamities.