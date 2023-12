LAHORE - The Election Commission of Pak­istan (ECP) has provided clari­fication, asserting that the Bat symbol has not been allocated to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians.

In an official statement re­leased on Monday evening, the spokesperson for the ECP clari­fied that the Bat symbol has not been granted to PTI-P or any oth­er political party.