Birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam observed in Sukkur

Sukkur - The birth anniversary of the great leader Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed in Sukkur on Mon­day. Various social organisa­tions organised functions on the day. Speech competi­tions were held about the life of Quaid-e-Azam in various educational institutions. The people of Sindh paid tribute to the great leader and found­er of Pakistan Qauid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. A sim­ple and well-honoured cer­emony was also organised by the Inter Global Human De­velopment Society (IGHDS), where speakers urged the youth to follow in the foot­steps of Quaid-e-Azam. CEO, Dr Jameel Hussain Shakeel said that youth are the real asset and future of the coun­try and we should provide them maximum opportuni­ties so that they can prove their capabilities, adding that the Muslims of South Asia are greatly indebted to Quaid-e-Azam who earned a separate homeland for them, his birth­day celebrations should be held with all pomp and digni­ty, he added. On the occasion, speakers also congratulated the Christian community on celebrating Christmas and said that all religions teach peace and harmony. More­over, Special programmes were also aired on local FM channels and newspapers published special editions highlighting the salient fea­tures of the Pakistan Move­ment and the contribution of great leaders of the country besides shedding light on dif­ferent aspects of Quaid’s life­style and his teachings.