Christians celebrate Christmas

LARKANA-The Christmas festive was celebrated on Monday with religious zeal and enthusiasm in the five districts including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot of Larkana division.

Special services were organised at the churches in the five districts of the Larkana division, where prayers were also offered for global peace, national integrity, solidarity and prosperity.

The Christian community celebrated Christmas by wearing new dresses and the Santa Claus distributed gifts among the children. They had also decorated churches and houses. After the church services, members of the Christian community visited friends and relatives distributed sweets and cakes and held feasts. In Larkana, Christmas Day was celebrated with religious enthusiasm by the Christian community. A ceremony was held at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in the city, in which Christian men including Father Ashfaq George, Danish Sami, Anthony Sahotra, Sohail Jervez, Parvez Michael, Khushi Peters, Naeem Khushi, women, children and youths participated in a large numbers in the event, wearing new costumes. In the event, the children and youths of the Christian community made the event four moons by presenting tableaus on Christmas songs.

Later, the leaders of the Christian community cut the birthday cake together and offered special prayers for the country’s security and prosperity. Addressing the ceremony, Father Ashfaq George and others said that today is a very holy and beneficial day for the Christian community. The leaders said that December 25 is the birth day of the Prophet Jesus Christ, and we pay great respect to this day, with respect, enthusiasm and enthusiasm by organising events and cutting birthday cakes. They said that Christmas day is a day of Eid for us. On this day we wear new clothes prepare good food and congratulate each other on Christmas, they added.