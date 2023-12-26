Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Christmas Day, Quaid-e-Azam’s birthday celebrated at Shalimar Garden

Agencies
December 26, 2023
LAHORE - The ‘Quaid Ka Pakistan’ event organised at Shalimar Garden to commemorate Christmas Day and Quaid-e-Azam’s birthday by the Deputy Commissioner Lahore’s Strategic Reforms Unit in collaboration with the Walled City of Lahore Authority. The event showcased various activities and performances performed by children depicting religious harmony and peaceful coexistence. There was carol singing, Santa gift distribution, food and music, public visiting the park also joined in and took interest in celebrations of their Christian brothers and sisters. The aim was to showcase the plural and inclusive face of Pakistan by taking Xmas celebrations out of churches and offices out in the public space. AC Shalimar Syeda Anam Fatima said it was a beautiful day at Shalamar Gardens as Christians, Muslims and our Sikh brothers too joined in, singing carols and National anthem as we all honoured “Quaid Ka Pakistan” and all communities that live here. One nation under one flag! United in each others’ celebrations and sorrows. A joint initiative of DC Lahore strategic reforms unit & WCL Authority Reviving our heritage sites’ inclusive and plural traditions.

