Tuesday, December 26, 2023
CM Baqar suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Qambar-Shahdadkot

STAFF REPORT
December 26, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has suspended Ashiq Hussain Chandio, Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Qamber-Shahdadkot, and ordered an inquiry against him on complaints of fertiliser shortage by the growers of Qamber-Shahdakot. After such instructions, Agriculture Secretary Syed Ijaz Ali Shah has issued an order to suspend the Deputy Director. The secretary said that the scarcity of fertiliser should be eliminated by the agricultural officials and strict action will be taken against the officials who are colluding with the hoarders.

