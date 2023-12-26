Tuesday, December 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CM teaches DIG a lesson for ransacking hospital in Lahore

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 26, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of the police highhandedness at Doctors’ Hospital in Lahore and made DIG CIA Capt (retired), Liaqat Ali Malik an officer on special duty (OSD) on Monday. As per details, a police party led by the DIG CIA stormed the Doctors’ Hospital and took the hospital staff hostage, broke furniture and equipment, and also snatched the CCTV footage. Sources said father of Capt (retired), Liaqat Ali Malik was admitted to the hospital, where he (DIG) and doctors exchanged hot words after which the senior cop called in police in enforcements. Taking notice of police’s illegal action, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has made DIG CIA Malik Liaquat an OSD and ordered for registering a case against those involved in vandalising the Doctors’ Hospital and torturing the journalists.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1703540682.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023