CM teaches DIG a lesson for ransacking hospital in Lahore

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of the police highhandedness at Doctors’ Hospital in Lahore and made DIG CIA Capt (retired), Liaqat Ali Malik an officer on special duty (OSD) on Monday. As per details, a police party led by the DIG CIA stormed the Doctors’ Hospital and took the hospital staff hostage, broke furniture and equipment, and also snatched the CCTV footage. Sources said father of Capt (retired), Liaqat Ali Malik was admitted to the hospital, where he (DIG) and doctors exchanged hot words after which the senior cop called in police in enforcements. Taking notice of police’s illegal action, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has made DIG CIA Malik Liaquat an OSD and ordered for registering a case against those involved in vandalising the Doctors’ Hospital and torturing the journalists.