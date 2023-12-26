Commissioner shares Christ joy in colourful event

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta of Rawalpindi delivered an inspiring message at a heartwarming Christmas gathering, underscoring the universal essence of love for humanity echoed in all faiths. Emphasizing the intrinsic value of unity and respect for diverse beliefs, he championed these virtues as cornerstones of society.

Addressing the audience as the chief guest, Commissioner Chatta reaffirmed the assurance of safeguarding the rights of minorities. He pledged foolproof security measures, emphasizing the indivisible link between Pakistan’s security and the collective attitude towards diverse religions and minority groups. He called upon all citizens to actively participate in fortifying the nation as a bastion of peace and security.

Expressing gratitude for the collaborative efforts of the administration, scholars, and various ideological schools, Commissioner Chatta stressed the pivotal role of their engagement in nurturing a cohesive society.

Pastor Adil lauded the administration’s unwavering commitment to upholding the rights of minorities, acknowledging their dedication in ensuring law and order during the festive Christmas celebrations.

Among the distinguished attendees were Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nidharat Ali, Pastor Nadeem Kamran, and members from the local Christian community.