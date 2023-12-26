Court upholds validity of MDCAT 2022 results for two years

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has declared that the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) results of November 2022 are valid for two years, by the regulations in place last year.

A single bench of IHC, presided over by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, issued its written verdict in response to a petition filed by Liaba Rauf. She challenged the public announcement by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) on 14th July 2023, stating that the results of MDCAT-2022 are no longer valid for admission in the 2023 session.

Rauf’s petition sought permission to submit her admission application online and contested the PMDC’s notice dated July 14, 2023, which invalidated MDCAT-2022 results for admissions in 2023, contrary to the two-year validity specified in the previous regulations.

The court found the PMDC’s attempt to revoke the two-year validity period through subsequent administrative decisions illegal, violating the rights of students who had taken the exam under the previous regulations.

The petitioner’s counsel highlighted that Rauf had participated in MDCAT-2022, scoring 170 out of 200 marks. Regulation 10(5) of the Pakistan Medical Commission Conduct of Examinations Regulations, 2021, clearly stipulates a two-year validity for MDCAT results. Furthermore, it allows individuals to use improved results within this period for applying to Medical or Dental Colleges.

The counsel mentioned that Rauf delayed applying for MBBS after passing MDCAT-2022 to enhance her marks through a retake of the F.Sc examination. Section 17(4) of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Act, 2022, specifies a three-year validity for MDCAT, making the impugned public announcement contradictory to Regulation 10(5) of the 2021 Regulations.

Contrarily, the PM&DC’s counsel argued that the petitioner’s MDCAT-2022 result explicitly indicated validity only for admissions in the 2022-2023 session, asserting that the PMC Act doesn’t specify the validity period for MDCAT results. Additionally, they cited Section 51(2), which restricts the enforcement of regulations made under the PMC Act.

The court noted that the petitioner’s claim revolved around her right, as per the 2021 Regulations, for a two-year validity period when she took MDCAT, emphasizing that subsequent repeal of the Regulations or administrative policies couldn’t revoke that right.

It highlighted Section 17(4) of the 2022 Act, extending the MDCAT validity to three years and repealing the PMC Act. Notably, Section 51(1) of the 2022 Act saves existing rights and liabilities at the time of the PMC Act’s repeal. Section 51(2) validates decisions and regulations made under the PMC Act by the PM&DC.

The court concluded that no inconsistency exists between Regulation 10(5) of the 2021 Regulations and Section 17(4) of the 2022 Act. The petitioner’s substantive right for a two-year validity under the 2021 Regulations is protected under Section 6 of the General Clauses Act, 1897, and couldn’t be annulled by an administrative decision.

Justice Hassan concluded that the petition is allowed, affirming the validity of the petitioner’s MDCAT-2022 result for two years from 13th November 2022. The PM&DC is instructed to cover the petitioner’s costs.