Tuesday, December 26, 2023
CPO cuts Christmas cakes at two Churches

December 26, 2023
FAISALABAD  -   City Police Officer (CPO) Cap­tain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia has cut Christmas cakes at two Churches, here on Monday. He visit­ed Catholic Church Faisal­abad and Catholic Church Hide Market Jaranwala and participated in Christ­mas celebrations there. He cut cakes at the both Churches and assured to provide foolproof security to the Christian commu­nity. He also checked se­curity measures at these Churches and directed the security officials to perform their duties vigi­lantly and dedicatedly to foil nefarious designs of the miscreants before oc­currence of any untoward incident. Bishop of Fais­alabad Andras Rehmat, Father Khalid Mukhtar, SSP Operations Dr Rizwan Ahmad, SP Lyallpur Town Rehman Qadir, SP Jaran­wala Town Abid Zafar, DSP Circle Jaranwala Mu­hammad Tariq Malik and others were also present on the occasion.

